One of Kate Middleton's Favorite Brands Finally Ships to the U.S.

Kate Middleton is always keeping us up on international brands. In fact, the Duchess of Cambridge often pays respect to the country she's visiting by wearing native designers. Last fall, she toured Canada in a green Smythe blazer. But that wasn't the first time Middleton wore the the brand's polished jackets. She has actually rocked the label a couple of times, and she's the reason why Smythe renamed the classic blazer to the Duchess.

Sadly, we haven't been able to shop the brand's website here in the U.S. The only options were a few designs at mega retailers—like Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Neiman Marcus. But the fashion gods above have finally answered our prayers. Smythe just expanded shipping worldwide. And the good news doesn't stop there. Shipping to the U.S. is completely free on the brand's website.

There's so much to choose from now, so we definitely understand if you're freaking out, too. You'll find the popular blazers on the retailer's page, plus there are also perfectly polished trousers, dresses, tops, and skirts. We've gathered some of the items that we're most excited to add to our closets below. Keep scrolling to see some of the must-have Smythe clothes and be sure to head to the website for more.