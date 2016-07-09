11 Pairs of Shorts to Wear Instead of Denim Cut-Offs

We love denim cut-offs. Everyone loves denim cut-offs. They're easy, they're versatile, and they work for nearly every summer occasion (you know, outside of the office, weddings, and other dressy affairs). And while you can dress up a pair of frayed denim shorts, like with a crisp button-down or a pretty off-the-shoulder poplin top, there are times when we just want to up the sophistication. Unfortunately, that doesn't include denim shorts. For a more elevated take on your off-duty summer uniform, we found 11 alternatives to denim, with shorts cut from breezy white lace, soft linens, and embroidered cotton. They're polished and incredibly comfortable—the best of both worlds. Finish the rest of your summer with our favorite finds that will have you saying bye to your blues.
1. Valentino
Pair these lace shorts with a neutral block-heel sandal for weekend brunch.
Valentino available at farfetch.com | $1,176 (originally $1,960)
2. River Island
Pack these embroidered shorts for your next tropical getaway.
River Island available at riverisland.com | $90
3. Chloe
These silk drawstring shorts are ultra comfortable.
Chloe available at farfetch.com | $1,004
4. Vivienne Westwood
We adore the paperbag waist detail and the polka dot print.
Vivienne Westwood available at net-a-porter.com | $174 (originally $580)
6. Alice & Olivia
Add a luxe touch to any look with these embroidered shorts.
Alice + Olivia available at net-a-porter.com | $370
9. Lands' End
Finish your look with a pair of classic stripes.
Lands' End available at landsend.com | $39 (originally $65)
11. Topshop
These pom-pom shorts are giving us some serious boho vibes.
Topshop available at topshop.com | $60