Sexy One-Piece Swimsuits to Heat up the Summer

One pieces are sweeping the swim market this summer and most are sexier than your itty bitty bikini. Whether it is a perfectly placed cut out, a super high cut leg or a plunging neckline, these new one piece silhouettes are as provocative as it comes. Ahead, 7 suits that prove that this summer less definitely isn't more.
1. PLUNGING YELLOW ONE-PIECE
Adriana Degreas | $295
2. knit baywatch uniform
Hunza G | $220
3. plunging seamless one-piece
Mikoh | $218
4. HOT PINK HIGH-CUT SWIMSUIT
Aerie by American Eagle | $32 (originally $45)
5. minimalist one-piece
Jade Swim | $220
6. nude cutout
Solid and Striped | $158
7. SIDE LACE-UP ONE-PIECE
La Perla | $448