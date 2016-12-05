Sexy, Chic, or Traditional? 7 Different Santa Costumes for Santacon

Santacon is nearly upon us. This Saturday, Dec. 10, many around the world dress up in their best Santa gear and prepare for a day full of fun. The unofficial holiday is, above else, a prime partying opportunity. For us, though, we're making it a fashion moment, too. Whether you choose to be a sexy, stylish, or traditional Santa, we've rounded up the gear you need to achieve your spirited look—keep scrolling to find the outfit that suits you best.
1. Sexy Santa
Shop the look: Bslingerie costume, $30; amazon.com. Beistle Santa Claus hat, $6; amazon.com.
2. Chic Santa
Shop the look: Topshop blouse, $65; topshop.com. St. John Collection skirt, $238 (originally $595); nordstrom.com. Beistle Santa Claus hat, $6; amazon.com.
3. Traditional Santa
Shop the look: Forum Novelties costume, $24; amazon.com. Beistle Santa Claus hat, $6; amazon.com.
4. Comfy Santa
Shop the look: American Rag sweater, $35 (originally $50); macys.com. Unibody Apparel leggings, $10; amazon.com. Santa Claus hat, $6; amazon.com.
5. Laid-back Santa
Shop the look: Holiday sweater, $13; amazon.com. H&M skirt, $30 (originally $50); hm.com. Beistle Santa Claus hat, $6; amazon.com.
6. Glam Santa
Shop the look: H&M dress, $70; hm.com. Beistle Santa Claus hat, $6; amazon.com.
7. Festive Santa
Shop the look: Ten Sixty Sherman sweater, $42, nordstrom.com. H&M leggings, $18; hm.com. Beistle Santa Claus hat, $6; amazon.com.