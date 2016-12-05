Sexy, Chic, or Traditional? 7 Different Santa Costumes for Santacon

Sexy, Chic, or Traditional? 7 Different Santa Costumes for Santacon
Everett Collection
December 5, 2016 @ 5:15 PM
by: Anna Hecht

Santacon is nearly upon us. This Saturday, Dec. 10, many around the world dress up in their best Santa gear and prepare for a day full of fun. The unofficial holiday is, above else, a prime partying opportunity. For us, though, we're making it a fashion moment, too. Whether you choose to be a sexy, stylish, or traditional Santa, we've rounded up the gear you need to achieve your spirited look—keep scrolling to find the outfit that suits you best.

Sponsored Stories

Powered By ZergNet

Must Reads

 
 
Back to Top