Shop the Most Eye-Catching Finds from River Island for Under $250—Total

Beige knitted zip back sweater ($72; riverisland.com): When the air conditioning is blasting, summer still calls for a few warmer layers. This color combo is super cool.

Orange lace A-line skirt ($70; riverisland.com): The longer length lace hem on this skirt is very flattering.

Mixed delicate rings pack ($20; riverisland.com): I love the look of stacking mixed rings, and this little set gives you lots of options.

Black lace detail slip dress ($76; riverisland.com): Invest in a slip dress this season, no matter what you do!

Combined total cost: $238

Check back next week for Mia's latest affordable fashion finds.