9 Best Puffer Coats to Buy This Winter

Yes, it's true. The sleeper hit of winter outerwear this season is the puffer coat. Why? Because it's basically a sleeping bag that you can commute in. Winter is coming, we want to be warm, so why fight it? Besides, here's a moment when fashion trends are in our favor—like how the street style set is giving us new ideas on how to style and dress up the jacket for every day, without frump—so it's time to capitalize. To that end, we winnowed down all the choices to our nine favorite puffers, below.

VIDEO: Alexa Chung on the Prada Top That Is Too Fancy To Wear at Night

Sign up for our shopping newsletter Get exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

Shop our favorites below.