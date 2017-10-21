9 Best Puffer Coats to Buy This Winter

Yes, it's true. The sleeper hit of winter outerwear this season is the puffer coat. Why? Because it's basically a sleeping bag that you can commute in. Winter is coming, we want to be warm, so why fight it? Besides, here's a moment when fashion trends are in our favor—like how the street style set is giving us new ideas on how to style and dress up the jacket for every day, without frump—so it's time to capitalize. To that end, we winnowed down all the choices to our nine favorite puffers, below.
VIDEO: Alexa Chung on the Prada Top That Is Too Fancy To Wear at Night
Shop our favorites below.
-
1. MANGO
Go for a pop of color like this rich cobalt, to warm up the gloomiest of winter days.
Mango | $130
-
2. ARITZIA
The perfect oversized puffer in baby pink will have you feeling straight out of a '90s music video.
Aritzia | $250
-
3. HERNO
Try a cropped style for a modern take on the winter staple that pairs perfectly with jeans and an oversized knit.
Herno | $950
-
4. Hoodlamb
A puffer that cinches in at the waist? Who knew a coat like this could actually be flattering!?
Available at us.hoodlamb.com | $339
-
5. VINCE CAMUTO
A sleek metallic finish will feel fresh this winter and looks cute on your way to the gym or dressed up for date night.
Vince Camuto | $288
-
6. H&M
A cool camel in a modern cut is super chic when paired with a full monochrome look.
H&M | $60
-
7. P.E NATION
This sporty option goes from street to slope effortlessly.
P.E. Nation | $332
-
8. UNIQLO
This thin and lightweight option easily folds up into a compact carrying pouch, ideal for travel.
Uniqlo | $80
-
9. COLUMBIA
Use a lightweight shell as a layer underneath your oversized menswear style coat for extra warmth.
Columbia | $90