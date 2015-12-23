9 Printed Coats to Brighten a Dreary Winter Day

As we continue to face the changing temperatures, it is often hard to pull yourself out of bed, let alone look stylish in the cold. But on those mornings, our best solution is a printed coat. When thrown on top of a mostly layered ensemble, a fun topper is sure to brighten your day. From bold check pieces to floral beauties, below are nine coats that will instantly boost your mood.

RELATED: 9 Ski Lodge-Chic Sweaters to Wear Beyond the Slopes