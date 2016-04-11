You'll Cheer for These 12 Flirty Pom-Pom Pieces for Spring

As we head into April and prepare for a rainy month ahead, it is hard not to daydream about your next warm weather tropical getaway. And just because you don't have a fancy Mediterranean vacation booked quite yet, that doesn’t mean you still can’t dress the part. The easiest way to channel those island vibes, whether in the office or out to brunch with friends, are with fun and flirty pom-poms.
Known for their colorful and exotic vibes, wearing a pom-pom piece will make it seem like you are on vacation even when you’re stuck at your desk. The key to styling these playful pieces is to keep the rest of your look simple and make them your focal point. From pom-pom hats to dresses and, even, sandals, below 10 pieces that will surely brighten up your springtime wardrobe.
1. Misa Los Angeles Dress
This simple white dress is made flirty and fun with pom-pom trimmed sleeves.
$185; misalosangeles.com
2. Mar Y Sol Tote
This playful yellow and white tote is perfect for sunny days ahead.
$135; favery.com
3. French Connection Blouse
A white modern lace blouse with a dash of pom-poms lets you dabble in the trend without going too far.
$148; frenchconnection.com
4. Dolce & Gabbana Phone Case
Dress up your phone with this embellished case.
$675; luisaviaroma.com
5. NATASHA ZINKO Hat
Protect your face from the sun and stay on trend with this pom-pom hat.
$720; farfetch.com
6. H&M jacket
This beaded jacket is the perfect topper over a bikini or a little black dress.
$129; hm.com
7. JADEtribe Tote
This colorful straw tote is just what you need to take you from the beach to cocktails.
$138; saksfifthavenue.com
8. Zara Necklace
Accent a simple white blouse with this pom-pom and shell necklace.
$26; zara.com
9. ELINA LINARDAKI Sandals
For a night out, ditch your heels for these embroidered and beaded sandals.
$220; avenue32.com
10. Vici Blouse
Pair this blue tank with jean shorts and sandals for a laid-back beachy look.
$48; vicicollection.com
11. Aquazzara Shoes
These shoes are the definition of fancy feet.
$695; dante5.com
12. Misa Los Angeles Charm
Make a bold statement by pairing this charm with a simple straw tote.
$28; misalosangeles.com