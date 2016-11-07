4 Gorgeous Textures Plus-Size Women Should Try This Fall  

Not only does this plush fabric feel amazing against the skin, but the light sheen elevates any look. This velvet maxi coat can be belted and worn as a dress, and the blazer works as well over a cocktail dress as it does with jeans and a T.

Hayley Hasselhoff Collection for Elvi coat, $122; elvi.co.uk. Talbots Velveteen blazer, $149; talbots.com.