4 Gorgeous Textures Plus-Size Women Should Try This Fall  

There’s nothing like feeling good in your clothes—and we mean that literally! Luxe pieces with dimension can instantly add a bit of interest to any basic outfit. From soft velvet to delicate lace, these four textures are a must for fall. Check out our guide below and shop your favorites.
1. Velvet
Not only does this plush fabric feel amazing against the skin, but the light sheen elevates any look. This velvet maxi coat can be belted and worn as a dress, and the blazer works as well over a cocktail dress as it does with jeans and a T.
Hayley Hasselhoff Collection for Elvi coat, $122; elvi.co.uk. Talbots Velveteen blazer, $149; talbots.com.
2. Metallic
A touch of sparkle is always fitting as we roll into the holiday season, and a metallic hue (think: silver, gold, gunmetal) has a chic, modern vibe. A shimmering shell is daywear-appropriate with a sharp blazer, while the knee-length dress is perfect for parties.
Rachel Rachel Roy Plus-Size Swing top, $55 (originally $115); macys.com. Adrianna Papell dress, $200; macys.com.
3. Lace
Nothing says ladylike quite like this fine weave. Try it on something a little unexpected like a black jumpsuit, or show off your collarbone in an off-the-shoulder all-over lace dress.
Elvi Prima jumpsuit, $71 (originally $101); elvi.co.uk. ABS Plus-Size dress, $498; saks.com.
4. Jacquard
Go for sleek, clean pieces in this opulent fabric, as it typically includes an intricate design. A fussy silhouette will just overwhelm your frame. A smart A-line dress or natty jacket in jacquard complements the darker fall separates you already have in your closet.
Lafayette 148 New York dress, $748; saks.com. Lane Bryant blazer, $100; lanebryant.com.