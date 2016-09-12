This Perfect Transitional Look Will Help You Ease into Fall

1. Smythson notebook, $85; net-a-porter.com 2. Zara knit, $26; zara.com 3. Faris necklace, $225; needsuply.com 4. Oliver Peoples glasses, $340; oliverpeoples.com 5. Fossil watch, $295; fossil.com 6. Ganni handbag, $450; needsupply.com 7. Jimmy Choo pumps, $595; net-a-porter.com 8. Mango flats, $60; mango.com 9. Rag & Bone skirt, $595; net-a-porter.com

Stores may be full of new fall collections, but it won’t be sweater weather for at least another few weeks. What to wear while you wait? We’d start with a relaxed T-shirt in an autumnal color tucked into an A-line leather skirt—while the fabric nods to a new season, your legs will still get a breeze.

As for which accessories to add, it completely depends on where you're heading. For the 9-to-5 grind, a watch, top-handle satchel, and commute-friendly Mary Janes give the edgier separates professional polish (although, for more conservative offices, you may want to save this one for a casual Friday). On the other hand, a pair of stiletto pumps and silver jewelry take the look straight through an early happy hour and (here’s hoping!) a few even happier hours after that.

When the forecast does cool off, of course, you can easily transition this with black tights and a motorcycle jacket up top (but let’s not think about that quite yet). For now, it’s warm, sunny, and the whole week lies ahead. Celebrate by shopping the links above.