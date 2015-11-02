12 Patterned Tights That Will Really Amp Up Your Outfit

Among fashion editors and power stylists, the consensus is that black opaque tights are the only viable option for cold-proofing your look, especially in the workplace. They're discreet, highly versatile, and can be worn with anything, which is why they'll forever be in our fashion arsenal as a winter staple. But on the Fall 2015 runways, we got an eyeful of novelty pairs that ranged from the extreme (see: Proenza Schouler where the dramatic high-contrast perforated tights were quite the visual spectacle) to the subtle (the textured ribbed styles at Tommy Hilfiger).

We still love classic black tights for the office, but outside your standard work hours, try experimenting with a patterned pair or ones studded with rhinestones. Below, we took our favorites, grouped them by occasion, and shopped out similar styles. From a crazy night out to a fancy affair, look to these tights that stray far from the ordinary.

