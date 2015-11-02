12 Patterned Tights That Will Really Amp Up Your Outfit

Among fashion editors and power stylists, the consensus is that black opaque tights are the only viable option for cold-proofing your look, especially in the workplace. They're discreet, highly versatile, and can be worn with anything, which is why they'll forever be in our fashion arsenal as a winter staple. But on the Fall 2015 runways, we got an eyeful of novelty pairs that ranged from the extreme (see: Proenza Schouler where the dramatic high-contrast perforated tights were quite the visual spectacle) to the subtle (the textured ribbed styles at Tommy Hilfiger).
We still love classic black tights for the office, but outside your standard work hours, try experimenting with a patterned pair or ones studded with rhinestones. Below, we took our favorites, grouped them by occasion, and shopped out similar styles. From a crazy night out to a fancy affair, look to these tights that stray far from the ordinary.
RELATED: The 3 Warmest Tights to Wear This Winter, According to Experts
-
1. For a Fancy Affair
Runway inspiration (from left): Monique Lhuillier, Diane von Furstenberg, Anna Sui
Give your cocktail dress a sprinkling of sparkle with a rhinestone-studded pair, or sweeten up a menswear-inspired tuxedo outfit with hose strewn with teeny-tiny hearts. Both too bold for your taste? Then find a dark pair with a slight sheen.
Shop the tights (from left): DKNY, $20; dkny.com. Asos, $15; asos.com. H&M, $13; hm.com.
-
2. For a Wild Night
Runway inspiration (from left): Honor, Proenza Schouler, Saint Laurent
Experiment with a bold hue, like violet, or draw attention with a high-contrast netted pattern. But for a really tough aesthetic, intentionally rip up black fishnets and pair them with a leather mini.
Shop the tights (from left): Biba Vintage, $50; farfetch.com. Topshop, $16; topshop.com. Hue, $15; bloomingdales.com.
-
3. For Weekend Errands
Runway inspiration (from left): Richard Chai, Tommy Hilfiger, Banana Republic
Sweater tights, like a gray ribbed pair or maroon (for a hint of color) boast optimal comfort and warmth—perfect for a day of running errands. For a sporty spin, slip on a pair streaked with a racing stripe on each leg.
Shop the tights (from left): Madewell, $21; madewell.com. Gap, $20; gap.com. Banana Republic, $17; bananarepublic.com.
-
4. For Date Night
Runway inspiration (from left): Jill Stuart, Charlotte Ronson, Rebecca Minkoff
Fishnets are tricky because they can easily cross into too-wild territory. Do nude fishnets for a sweet take on the usual black, which can prove to be too harsh for an intimate dinner. Try textured cable-knit tights to complement a girly dress, or a flirty patterned lace pair that's both racy and romantic.
Shop the tights (from left): American Apparel, $24; americanapparel.com. Spanx, $32; shopbop.com. Wolford, $60; net-a-porter.com.