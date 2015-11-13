6 Patchwork Jeans That Prove This Denim Trend Is Making a Comeback

They say to never throw away a piece once the trend has run its course, because, inevitably, it'll come back. Such is the case with patchwork denim. Once popular in the '60s and '70s, patchwork is making a reappearance, as evidenced by the countless street-style photos during Fashion Month. From muted patched linings to jeans with chunks of stitched pieces, shop these 6 modern takes on patchwork denim, below.

RELATED: These New Hemlines Will Have You Rethinking Your Jeans