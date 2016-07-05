The 9 One-Shoulder Tops We Can't Wait to Wear

As much as we love off-the-shoulder tops, the style feels, dare we say it, overdone. After making its comeback in 2014, and quickly trickling into almost every store you can think of, the trend became ubiquitous by spring of this year. It makes sense: an off-the-shoulder top is a way to show some skin in and new and sophisticated cut, and what woman doesn’t love to show off her collarbone? After several seasons of off-the-shoulder tops as a street style and mass-market favorite, we’re so ready for something new and fresh. Enter: the one-shoulder top.

This revived style is here to offer some relief from off-the-shoulder-itis just in time for high summer. While some off-the-shoulder looks can work for some offices, the one-shoulder look is best saved for off-duty hours. Try wearing one with a mini skirt or boyfriend jeans and heels for a dinner date, or try a more casual version with denim shorts at your next outdoor concert. To help you navigate this trend before it’s over, we rounded up a selection of our favorite one-shoulder tops that run the gamut from sweet and feminine to structural and sleek. Shop our nine favorites, below.