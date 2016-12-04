6 Reasons to Try the One-Shoulder Trend This Season

Showing one shoulder is a daring move. Get it right and you’re pure Bianca Jagger, commanding the room in a Grecian-style caftan, a French film star with bedroom eyes and her lover’s button-down slightly askew. But go wrong? Toga-party town.

But this season, a fresh crop of chic single-side necklines (as seen in more than few spring 2017 shows, including Monse, Rodarte, and Saint Laurent) are bringing the risk-factor way down. Keep scrolling to shop six outfit-making takes on the style that do all the heavy lifting for you—you just need to find the right bra! (This can help with that.)