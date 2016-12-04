6 Reasons to Try the One-Shoulder Trend This Season

Showing one shoulder is a daring move. Get it right and you’re pure Bianca Jagger, commanding the room in a Grecian-style caftan, a French film star with bedroom eyes and her lover’s button-down slightly askew. But go wrong? Toga-party town.
But this season, a fresh crop of chic single-side necklines (as seen in more than few spring 2017 shows, including Monse, Rodarte, and Saint Laurent) are bringing the risk-factor way down. Keep scrolling to shop six outfit-making takes on the style that do all the heavy lifting for you—you just need to find the right bra! (This can help with that.)
-
1. JACQUEMUS
Where layering a separate crop top and button-down may be a long, drawn-out struggle, this two-in-one style instantly nails the look—and holds it in place!
Jacquemus available at net-a-porter.com | $570
-
2. HELMUT LANG
A sleek little something to wear with faded blue jeans and heels (so Saint Laurent!) on a Saturday night.
Helmut Lang available at net-a-porter.com | $160
-
3. MSGM
Keep this one on rotation all winter by adding a thin turtleneck underneath.
MSGM available at otteny.com | $273 (originally $546)
-
4. TOPSHOP
Your new cocktail party go-to: this, plus a midiskirt or black trousers. To avoid showing too much (or any) midriff, opt for a higher waist.
Topshop available at topshop.com | $80
-
-