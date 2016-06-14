5 Things to Buy from Oasis This Week

Oasis hails from the UK as a high-street retailer (think of it as a Zara equivalent) that offers a great treasure trove of finds to fit all your needs at an affordable price point. It has all the essentials, from everyday basics to special night-out numbers, along with swimwear, accessories, and workwear. One of our favorite things about Oasis? There's a brilliant unique selection of prints that the brand creates in-house. But for the summer, we have our eye on minimalist pinafore dresses, breezy pinstriped pants, and darling cricket sweater vests. Scroll through to see what you should buy from Oasis this week.
1. Oasis SUEDETTE PINAFORE DRESS
We love how preppy a pinafore feels. Try layering a white tee underneath to complete the look.
Oasis available at oasis.andotherbrands.com | $77
2. Oasis SLEEVELESS CRICKET Sweater
A cricket sweater that you don’t need to play cricket to get!
Oasis available at oasis.andotherbrands.com | $62
3. Oasis MINI SATCHEL
A satchel bag is a classic shape that will always smarten up a look.
Oasis available at oasis.andotherbrands.com | $21 (originally $35)
4. Oasis METALLIC PEPLUM TOP
Make an outfit nighttime-ready with this chic silk peplum.
Oasis available at oasis.andotherbrands.com | $62
5. Oasis STRIPE PAPERBAG TROUSER
These trousers are a great alternative to jeans for the summer.
Oasis available at oasis.andotherbrands.com | $74