14 Seriously Next-Level Denim Jackets

Let's call a spade a spade: A denim jacket is a staple you just can't do without. And while we love, love, love our super-lived in favorites that we've worn to the point of vintage status, sometimes, it just feels good to get an upgrade. This season, the jean jacket mandate involves a special twist, be it unique beading, embroidery, patchwork, or unconventional colors. And while we would never suggest ditching your lifelong favorite, we definitely recommend mixing it up with some of this season's finest variations. Shop our picks below!
VIDEO: How to Create the Perfect Frayed Hem on Your Denim
-
1. Calf hair-paneled embellished denim jacket
Calf hair, embroidery and studs! This is definitely a collector's piece waiting to happen.
Gucci | $7,700
-
2. Printed Ecru Denim Jacket
A white denim jacket is a must for spring; the floral embroidery on this one makes it a standout.
Off White | $924
-
3. Denim Jacket
This white stitching on this dark blue number keeps it fresh and edgy.
Marni | $690
-
4. EMBROIDERED DENIM JACKET
This oversized pièce de résistence has all of the trimmings your heart desires.
Zara | $129
-
5. Patchwork denim jacket
Want extra oomph (and the ultimate Texas tuxedo)? Pair this one with your new patchwork jeans.
Frame Denim | $550
-
6. frill denim jacket
The ruffle detail tugs at your girly side, but the raw edges provide a cool counterbalance.
River Island | $100
-
7. kimono denim jacket
Conquer the kimono trend with this super cool denim rendition.
MiH Jeans | $255
-
8. denim jacket
Millennial pink! Millennial pink! Millennial pink!
H&M | $50
-
9. embellished denim jacket
This fun jacket will definitely garner double-takes on the street, thanks to its unique pins and cool appliqués.
Marc Jacobs | $895
-
10. embellished-collar denim jacket
The beadwork around the collar is just enough if you're not ready to go full-embroidery.
Isabel Marant Etoile | $475
-
11. Embroidered denim jacket
If you are looking for fun embroidery, but don't want to break the bank—this is it!
Mango | $100
-
12. Oversized distressed stretch-denim jacket
You have to look closely to see the subtle star pattern on this artfully-oversized jacket.
Stella McCartney | $985
-
13. Men's Distressed Denim Jacket
This is actually from the men's department, but if you're shopping Levi's, we advise you to try it for that perfect oversized fit.
Levi's | $340
-
14. Patched Oversized denim jacket
This gives us all the '70s vintage feels.
McQ Alexander McQueen | $490