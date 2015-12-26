Shop the Best New Year's Eve Dresses Under $200

New Year's Eve calls for a head turning dress, but you don't have to go over budget to ring in 2016 in style. We rounded up the best party frocks—all under $250—so you can be the best dressed guest in the room. From sequin showstoppers to strapless attention grabbers, here are 11 getups to help you shine bright.
RELATED: 18 Affordable Pieces of Festive Holiday Jewelry That Are Merry and Bright
-
1. Chic Wish
Channel the '20s in this sequin fringe frock.
$59 (originally $70); chicwish.com
-
2. Zara
Give this delicate black dress an edgy twist by pairing it with over-the-knee boots and a cool choker.
$129; zara.com
-
3. Mango
Turn heads in this sequin-striped mini.
$60 (originally $80); mango.com
-
4. Warehouse
You are going to want to twirl in this metallic pleated dress.
-
5. Dorothy Perkins
Opt for a nude pump to balance out the shine in this navy sheath.
$44 (originally $79); dorothyperkins.com
-
6. H&M
Outshine all your friends in this flashy neon number.
$60; hm.com
-
7. River Island
Pair a delicate necklace with this off-the-shoulder look.
$30 (originally $84); riverisland.com
-
8. Coast
Make sure to carry around a glass of champagne to match this festive strapless number.
$90 (originally $200); coast-stores.com
-
9. Topshop
This formfitting dress with an embellished waist is a fun take on your well-worn LBD.
$70 (originally $125); topshop.com
-
10. Oasis
Ace geometry in this golden patterned number.
$67; oasis-stores.com
-
11. J. Crew
Play up the gold in this dress with a matching metallic shoe.
$188; jcrew.com