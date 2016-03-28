7 Brilliant New Takes on the Classic Button-Down Shirt

It's true that crisp button-up shirts are timeless (see: the most memorable white shirt moments through the years for proof). Not only do they work with everything, from a red carpet gown to jeans, but they have the power to instantly elevate any outfit. But even the most classic of pieces needs an update every now and again. And since the shirt was reimagined every which way on the spring 2016 runways, we scoured the market and shopped new takes on the classic. From cut-out shoulders to twisted detailing, shop the shirt, reinvented.

