7 Brilliant New Takes on the Classic Button-Down Shirt

It's true that crisp button-up shirts are timeless (see: the most memorable white shirt moments through the years for proof). Not only do they work with everything, from a red carpet gown to jeans, but they have the power to instantly elevate any outfit. But even the most classic of pieces needs an update every now and again. And since the shirt was reimagined every which way on the spring 2016 runways, we scoured the market and shopped new takes on the classic. From cut-out shoulders to twisted detailing, shop the shirt, reinvented.
RELATED: The 5 Wardrobe Essentials Every New York Girl Has in Her Closet
-
1. Balenciaga
This investment piece has a cool panel that makes this shirt feel so different.
$935; mytheresa.com
-
2. VICTORIA, VICTORIA BECKHAM
This striped shirt looks like your classic go-to from the back, but the bow adds a playful element from the front.
$550; net-a-porter.com
-
3. Acne Studios
If you’re into the cropped look, this shirt has that boxy unisex look.
$203; matchesfashion.com
-
4. Zara
Embrace the off-the-shoulder look with this ruffled number.
$36; zara.com
-
5. Adam Lippes
If you’re all about the sleeves, this one is a must-have.
$730; farfetch.com
-
6. Tibi
The tie on this one adds a feminine element to an oversized look.
$295; tibi.com
-
7. Topshop
This cotton sleeveless option breaks up a serious look with ruffles.
$68; topshop.com