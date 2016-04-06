5 Sporty Netted Fashion Pieces to Scoop Up Now

The athleisure trend is still going strong, (I mean, Beyoncé did just reveal the images for her very own active line, Ivy Park) and this season, the movement revealed its sexier side. Netted tops, as seen above at Alexander Wang, and mesh separates dominated the spring runways and showed just the right amount of skin. Worn with sporty track bottoms or a sneaker, these pieces have just the right kind of nonchalant come-hither appeal. Ahead, five netted pieces to buy this spring.

