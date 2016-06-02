6 Chic Pieces to Buy from Need Supply Co. ASAP

Every week, InStyle Market Editor Mia Solkin combs through our favorite fashion sites and picks out the best pieces to buy now—and we mean now! On deck this week: Need Supply Co. If you aren't familiar with the retailer, start getting acclimated. With a mix of their own private label and other brands, the site is full of simple yet on-trend items. Think: breezy dresses, sleek swimsuits, cropped pants, and delicate jewelry. Here is what we have to get our hands on this week.
1. Nu Swim One Piece
The clean straight lines of this yellow swimsuit make it super chic.
Nu Swim available at NeedSupply.com | $112
2. Black Crane Wrap Dress
This breezy wrap dress can either be tied in the front or in the back for different looks. Pair it with a basic pair of flats for an easy summer uniform.
Black Crane available at NeedSupply.com | $274
3. Jesse Kamm Sailor Pant
Sailor pants are a must-have for summer, and this olive color looks great on tanned skin.
Jesse Kamm available at NeedSupply.com | $395
4. Just Female Shorts
These high-waist striped shorts are polished enough for the office. Just throw on a blazer.
Just Female available at NeedSupply.com | $95
5. Need Rib Mock Neck
Ladies, may I present you the perfect mock neck tee.
Need available at NeedSupply.com | $68
6. Drift Riot Knot Bangle
Sport this bangle solo or wear it with a bunch of mixed and matched styles for your very own arm party.
Drift Riot available at NeedSupply.com | $253