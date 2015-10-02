9 Takes on the Classic Denim Jacket You Need to Buy Now

When it comes to fashionable solutions for awkward in-between weather, the denim jacket comes out on top as one of the most versatile transitional pieces out there. It's heavy enough to act as a buffer against chilly autumnal breezes, but light enough to not make you overheat. The traditional option may be forever safe against trend-turnovers, but for fall, a new class of modern-day versions has arrived. Takes include textured treatments, unexpected silhouettes, and playful prints. Scroll through to shop nine iterations of the classic, below.
-
1. A Kimono Coat
MiH Jeans, $525; net-a-porter.com
-
2. A Patchwork Cape
See by Chloé, $465; net-a-porter.com
-
3. An Asymmetric Wrap-Front Jacket
Marques'Almeida, $476; matchesfashion.com
-
4. A Boho Tweed Jacket
Rebecca Taylor, $550; rebeccataylor.com
-
5. A Utilitarian Jacket
Caron Callahan, $325; stevenalan.com
-
6. A "Shirt" Jacket
Zara, $70; zara.com
-
7. A Quilted Jacket
Sea, $595; barneys.com
-
8. A Trench
Topshop, $110; topshop.com
-
9. A Military-Inspired Topper
Mango, $80; mango.com