10 Summer Mini Skirts You Can Wear Again in the Fall

Not ready to retire your cute, short skirts when the temps start to dip? We searched high and low, and found 10 mini skirts that you can rock throughout the rest of the Summer—and then right on into the Fall!
Finding transitional pieces for your wardrobe can be hard, but once you have them you'll wonder how you ever lived without them. These mini skirts are great to pair with a flowy cotton blouse in the summer or a fitted ribbed turtleneck in the fall. We're big fans of making all our favorite pieces work no matter the season!
Shop your new go-to transitional favorites below.
1. Alexa Chung
Alexa Chung | $320
2. Tibi
Tibi | $295
3. Gap
Gap | $44 (originally $55)
4. American Eagle Outfitters
American Eagle Outfitters | $35
5. Dodo Bar Or
Dodo Bar Or | $320
6. Madewell
Madewell | $40 (originally $80)
7. Theory
Theory | $355
8. Topshop
Topshop | $45
9. Zara
Zara | $50
10. Mango
Mango | $60