Why This Will be the Only Thing You'll Want to Wear This Season  

You guys, a sweater dress is essentially a Snuggie that you can wear in public. We know—life-changing, right? We'll let that sink in for a sec. The beauty of the sweater dress is that you don't need to choose between comfort and looking somewhat presentable. Now, you can bring that cozy, bundled-up, "I'm too content-slash-lazy to move" feeling to every aspect in your life, even non-couch-related activities. Yes, you can have it all.

As the cold-weather version of your summer maxi, a ground-grazing knit offers head-to-toe coverage (aka protection from the elements), which serves as a loophole to wearing a dress in the winter sans tights. And, best of all, it's a key layering tool. Treat it as a base under a slip to achieve one of this season's biggest runway pairing, pull over a sweater for doubled-up insulation (and to fake a sweater-skirt look), or layer a button-down underneath for instant workwear vibes. Below, 10 sweater dresses you're going to want to live in all season long.