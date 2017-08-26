Nail the Logomania Trend with these 10 Must-Haves

Trending this fall: Making yourself a walking billboard for your favorite brands. (Trust us,we mean this in the coolest way possible.) This season, designers have resurrected the '90s logomania trend, plastering their brand names across our favorite pieces of clothing and accessories—and we are here for it. Who doesn't want to strut through the streets in a Gucci T-shirt or Givenchy shower slides? And even logo skeptics are sure to succumb when they see the nostalgic pieces that brands like Adidas and Fila are offering up.

Your turn to add some logos to your wardrobe!

Never met a sale you didn't ♥? #Same. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

VIDEO: 6 Investment Pieces Every Woman Should Own