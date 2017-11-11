10 Classic Kimonos You'll Never Want to Take Off

As we move from season to season each year, there is something to be said for a transitional topper. Whether they are for a bit of extra warmth on those brisk days or just something you like and want to wear over your favorite sundress to segue into summer, fall, winter, or spring, you can never have too many.

While you probably have a closet filled with jean jackets and bombers, may we suggest adding a kimono to your transitional jacket rotation? Not only do they look great on everyone, but you can find many that are one-of-a-kind. Try wearing a kimono as a dress or pair with everything from a T-shirt and jeans to a turtleneck, trousers, and your favorite ankle boots.

Sign up for our shopping newsletter Get exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

Intrigued? We've rounded up some of our favorite kimonos of the season. Scroll down to take a look to shop them now.

VIDEO: Coinage: 5 Ridiculously Expensive Clothing Basics