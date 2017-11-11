10 Classic Kimonos You'll Never Want to Take Off

As we move from season to season each year, there is something to be said for a transitional topper. Whether they are for a bit of extra warmth on those brisk days or just something you like and want to wear over your favorite sundress to segue into summer, fall, winter, or spring, you can never have too many.
While you probably have a closet filled with jean jackets and bombers, may we suggest adding a kimono to your transitional jacket rotation? Not only do they look great on everyone, but you can find many that are one-of-a-kind. Try wearing a kimono as a dress or pair with everything from a T-shirt and jeans to a turtleneck, trousers, and your favorite ankle boots.
Intrigued? We've rounded up some of our favorite kimonos of the season. Scroll down to take a look to shop them now.
VIDEO: Coinage: 5 Ridiculously Expensive Clothing Basics
-
1. Fringed Printed Kimono Jacket
The fringed detailing will give any look a fun and bohemian spin.
Etro | $1,540
-
2. Satin-Jacquard Kimono
Perfect for an evening out with a pair of sheer tights and kitten heels.
Attico | $1,852
-
3. Florari Floral-print belted kimono dress
This is perfect for the office and will look sensational with a pair of over-the-knee boots.
Johanna Ortiz | $1,915
-
4. Satin-Jacquard Wrap Dress
Chic and minimal for the girl that likes to make a subtle statement. Try pairing a turtleneck underneath it for those chilly days.
Protagonist | $795
-
5. Multi-Print Kimono
This chic multi-print kimono is the perfect statement piece with its gorgeous colorful detailing.
Rianna + Nina | $3,160
-
6. Embroidered Velvet Kimono Jacket
A little bit rock 'n roll and a little bit bohemian, this kimono jacket is the perfect topper, especially when worn over an all black look.
Dodo Bar Or | $720
-
7. Satin-trimmed flocked chiffon midi dress
Sexy with a bit of a '70s spin, this kimono dress will look stunning with a pair of tall boots or tights and your favorite heeled booties.
Diane von Furstenberg | $600
-
8. Floral- Print Silk Crepe de Chin Kimono
Perfect for a weekend getaway somewhere warm!
Figue | $595
-
9. Blue Kimono
For a monochromatic look, try this over your favorite shade of navy or pale blue.
Ottis Batterbee | $154
-
10. Feather-Trimmed Silk-Chiffon Kimono Blouse
When you want a little extra sass, this kimono with feathered trim will offer just that.
Prada | $2,050
-
11. Floral Bouquet Kimono
Breathable without being too sheer and will look great layered on top of a turtleneck or a thin ribbed sweater, tights, and your favorite flats.
Bruta | $267