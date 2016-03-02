These Are the Pants That You'll See Everywhere This Spring

We were introduced to the cropped kick flare pant last season (it was the only silhouette that all the fashion editors from InStyle wanted to get their hands on), and we're still obsessed—so much so that we've rounded up all of our favorites, just in time for spring (aka warmer temps). We found denim (in white, black, and classic blue), luxe sweats, and printed pairs all cut to an ankle-exposing length. Scroll through and fall in love with our top seven picks for spring.

