These Are the Pants That You'll See Everywhere This Spring

We were introduced to the cropped kick flare pant last season (it was the only silhouette that all the fashion editors from InStyle wanted to get their hands on), and we're still obsessed—so much so that we've rounded up all of our favorites, just in time for spring (aka warmer temps). We found denim (in white, black, and classic blue), luxe sweats, and printed pairs all cut to an ankle-exposing length. Scroll through and fall in love with our top seven picks for spring.
-
1. Do It in Denim
Add this gem to your denim collection—not only does this pair boast a flattering cropped silhouette, but it has a cool two-tone finish.
Victoria, Victoria Beckham, $395; net-a-porter.com
-
2. Find Subtle Details
Your sweats just got an upgrade—this white pair with sleek black piping reads luxe and chic.
Zara, $70; zara.com
-
3. Play with Prints
Complete your spring wardrobe with prints. Dress these up with pumps or down with strappy sandals.
Topshop, $80; topshop.com
-
4. Stay True to Classic Black
Experiment with the new trend with a classic pair of black denim flares.
AG Jeans, $215; avenue32.com
-
5. Add a Pop of Color
Or, go bold with this bright magenta pair.
Gucci, $850; matchesfashion.com
-
6. Stock Up on White Denim
Now that spring (aka warm weather) is right around the corner, there's no time like the present to invest in white denim. This year, experiment with a crop for a new, flattering silhouette.
Tibi, $350; tibi.com
-
7. Exaggerate the Flare
Slip into a super exaggerated flare to really make a statement.
Ellery, $961; farfetch.com