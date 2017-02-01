J. Crew's New Balance Collection Will Make You Want to Work Out

Back by popular demand: J. Crew's first New Balance collection was so good, that the two brands teamed up again for another season (and it's currently giving us life, slash seriously making us consider dusting off that old New Year's resolution to hit the gym).

They kept the classic stripes from the previous collab, but this time around, there are whimsical stars and the softest shade of pink, hardened by a tough color palette of army green and navy. And, get excited—there are new silhouettes, too, including cool windbreakers, crop tops, and high-waist leggings.

"I'm particularly partial to the star print—these pieces don’t take themselves too seriously," says Somsack Sikhounmuong, head of J.Crew Women's Design. "There's a charm to them that is very J.Crew."

Hear that? These pieces are fun, ergo, working out can also be fun. Scroll through to see (and shop) the campaign; the collection (priced between $30 and $140) is available at jcrew.com.