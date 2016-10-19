5 Pieces Isaac Mizrahi Is Obsessed with from His Lord & Taylor Collection

There's no question about it: Designer Isaac Mizrahi is a household name. And that's because he's usually in your house, on your TV screen, talking about all things fashion in his ballsy, no-B.S., tells-it-like-it-is way that's so perfect in its comedically timed delivery. It's how he won over all of America (along with his designs, of course). Now, he's about to win us over yet again with his newest label IMNYC, exclusive to Lord & Taylor.
"It's my first foray into doors with stores, and I'm excited about it because it's a response to the idea of fast fashion," Mizrahi tells us. "All the pieces we're making for this collection are spot-on, but more than that, they're also classics—it will be something that you're going to wear forever."
To strike that balance between trendiness and timelessness, Mizrahi considered all the heavy-hitters for fall, like velvet ("It's huge; it was on every single runway in every collection," he enthuses) and robe coats, and reinterpreted those elements into silhouettes that you could rely on over and over, like relaxed velvet suit separates or a plaid wrap coat that falls at the right length.
His IMNYC collection, which comprises a whopping total of 100-plus designs, is available now at lordandtaylor.com. Unsure of where to start? Mizrahi picked the top five hero pieces from his line-up. Shop them, below.
1. Plaid Wrap-Front Coat
"This plaid coat is so fabulous," Mizrahi says. "I feel like I've seen a million plaid coats this season, but this one has the right length with the right price and cut from the right luxurious fabric."
IMNYC Isaac Mizrahi available at Lordandtaylor.com | $199
2. Sheer Floral Blouse
"This little floral-printed blouse looks fresh, and it's something that will make everything else you own look fresh," Mizrahi says. "It has a tiny print and in this beautiful georgette fabric, and I love it."
IMNYC Isaac Mizrahi available at Lordandtaylor.com | $79
3. Metallic Pleated Skirt
"I love this one," Mizrahi says. "It has a futuristic looking vibe, but the pleats make it so pretty."
IMNYC Isaac Mizrahi available at Lordandtaylor.com | $99
4. Velvet Suit
"[Velvet is] huge; it was on every single runway in every collection," he says. "I love the easiness of this look. It's a suit, so it's polished, but also relaxed."
Shop the look: Available in Lord & Taylor stores only.
5. Patent Leather Loafers
"I'm very into patent," Mizrahi says. "And this patent leather loafer is everything."
IMNYC Isaac Mizrahi available at Lordandtaylor.com | $129