You Can Finally Buy the Good American Bodysuits that Contour Your Waist

Khloé Kardashian's Good American brand is continuing to show us all how to flaunt our curves. First, the rapidly growing company, which was co-founded with Emma Grede, blessed us with jeans that perfectly hug our hips. And now, Good American is demonstrating how to contour our waists with bodysuits from the Good Body collection.

If you're thinking this sounds like typical shapewear, think again. The curve-enhancing designs are prettier than traditional shapewear, and are designed to wear as tops. The sculpting bodysuits are also made with lightweight fabrics that create a smooth finish without making you feel squished. It's kind of like a second skin that emphasizes that hourglass shape.

Sign up for our shopping newsletter Get exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

What we love the most about the Good Body pieces is that they are available in inclusive sizes, from extra small to double extra large. So no matter your shape or size you can get the Good American look.

VIDEO: Find Out What Khloé Kardashian Had to Say About the Good Body Collection

Keep scrolling to shop our favorite pieces from the Good Body collection, and head to the brand's website for more.