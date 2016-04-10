14 Floral Dresses to Get Your Spring On

For some (like The Devil Wears Prada's Miranda Priestly) florals for spring may be anything but groundbreaking, but there is no denying the fun, feminine, and flirty appeal of a flower-print dress. Whether roses or, perhaps, daisies are your bloom of choice, a floral number can be worn for any occasion. For the office, just throw on a figure-flattering blazer to ensure an office-appropriate vibe, but when running errands around town, just pair your frock with sneakers to parlay a cool, off-duty look. Ahead, 14 of the loveliest floral dreses to buy now and wear all spring long, no matter if you are going to a garden party or not.
1. Diane von Furstenberg
In gorgeous saffron and pink, this breezy dress is perfect for the warm weather ahead.
$298; dvf.com
2. Banana Republic
With a fitted bodice and a flirty skirt, this dress will flatter every body shape.
$168; bananarepublic.com
3. Exclusive for Intermix
This long-sleeve, turtleneck style was made for transitional weather.
$350; intermixonline.com
4. Gap
Wear this sleeveless style for Farmers' Market strolls.
$60; gap.com
5. Topshop
We love the off-the-shoulder silhouette of this midi dress.
$90; topshop.com
6. See By Chloe Dress
There is something so ethereal and effortless about this minidress.
$510; otteny.com
7. Ted Baker London
This fit-and-flare skater dress will draw attention to an hourglass figure.
$279; tedbaker.com
8. Zara
There is something unexpected about the cut-out sleeves on this off-the-shoulder dress.
$50; zara.com
9. Ulla Johnson
Channel your inner bohemian in this relaxed floral dress.
$253; madewell.com
10. J. Crew
Want to be the best-dressed guest at your next spring wedding? Try on this cheerful printed design.
$198; jcrew.com
11. Raey
Throw on a pair of sandals and you're all set with this floral dress.
$179 (orignally $359); matchesfashion.com
12. The Great
This airy cotton-voile dress will be the only thing you will want to wear on too-hot days.
$345; net-a-porter.com
13. Michael Michael Kors
Style this dress with nude wedges and gold jewelry.
$185; farfetch.com
14. Tory Burch
Masculine meets feminine in this floral shirtdress.
$395; toryburch.com