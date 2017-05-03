7 First Date Dresses That Will Land You a 2nd Date

Ahhh, the joys of dating. First date jitters can be super overwhelming, from where to meet to the all-important what to wear. Give a little, but not too much, leaving some mystery and keeping your date pining for that 2nd date. Below, 7 first date dress options that will knock his socks off.
1. Eye catching and red hot
Dion Lee | $660
2. Make it floral and flirty
Veronica Beard | $650
3. Show a little shoulder
Mango | $60
4. A little see through effect gives just the right amount of flirt
Self Portrait | $445
5. Give a little leg in a lace up the side dress
Galvan | $1,335
6. Have all eyes glued on you in this show stopper
Alexander Wang | $950
7. Slip into a silk number
Topshop | $160
8. Get playful in fringe
Zara | $50
9. For a nice night out on the town
H&M | $60