9 Faux Fur Pieces to Make Your Winter Wardrobe Cozy and Chic

Cozy up to one of our favorite cold-weather textures—faux fur. Not only does it give your winter wardrobe a luxe (and cruelty-free, might we add) update without the hefty price tag, but it delivers an added bonus of warmth. So with that said, we rounded up the chicest faux fur pieces all blanketed in the fluff. From Margot Tenenbaum-inspired coats to fuzzy pumps, shop 9 of our picks, below.
1. Loeffler Randall's Chic Crossbody
Pair this baby with your basic wool coat for an added touch of texture.
$275 (originally $550)
2. Unreal Fur's Luxe Coat
Tap into your inner Carrie Bradshaw with this stunning (and warm) outfit maker.
$389
3. Charlotte Simone's Fuzzy Keychain
Adorn your keys or bag with this cute accessory.
$62
4. Marco De Vincenzo's Eye-Catching Sandals
Turn heads with these multi-colored heels. Keep your look simple to let your feet be the star of the show.
$348 (originally $695)
5. DVF's Bold Jacket
If you love an eclectic look, pair this hue with leopard print.
$390 (originally $600)
6. Simply Be's Rich Stole
This shawl will liven up any basic topper. Simply style this piece as a collar, and you instantly update a favorite coat.
$42
7. Sam Edelman's Charming Pumps
Bring out your inner girly-girl with these pom-pom adorned heels. Toughen it up by pairing with a leather separate.
$130
8. Eugenia Kim's Fun Pom-Pom Hat
Your favorite beanie just got better! A two-tone pom-pom adds personality.
$193 (originally $275)
9. Tadashi Shoji's Statement Coat
This piece is filled with two great textures—brocade and faux fur.
$428