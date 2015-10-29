9 Faux Fur Pieces to Make Your Winter Wardrobe Cozy and Chic

9 Faux Fur Pieces to Make Your Winter Wardrobe Cozy and Chic

Christian Vierig/Getty Images
October 29, 2015 @ 5:00 PM
by: Lashauna Williams (Market) Caroline Vazzana (Writer)

Cozy up to one of our favorite cold-weather textures—faux fur. Not only does it give your winter wardrobe a luxe (and cruelty-free, might we add) update without the hefty price tag, but it delivers an added bonus of warmth. So with that said, we rounded up the chicest faux fur pieces all blanketed in the fluff. From Margot Tenenbaum-inspired coats to fuzzy pumps, shop 9 of our picks, below.

VIDEO: Winter Wardrobe Inspiration: Gigi Hadid and Other Celebs

 

RELATED: 13 Chunky Sweaters to Keep You Warm This Winter

Sponsored Stories

Powered By ZergNet

Must Reads

 
 
Back to Top