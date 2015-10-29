9 Faux Fur Pieces to Make Your Winter Wardrobe Cozy and Chic

Cozy up to one of our favorite cold-weather textures—faux fur. Not only does it give your winter wardrobe a luxe (and cruelty-free, might we add) update without the hefty price tag, but it delivers an added bonus of warmth. So with that said, we rounded up the chicest faux fur pieces all blanketed in the fluff. From Margot Tenenbaum-inspired coats to fuzzy pumps, shop 9 of our picks, below.

VIDEO: Winter Wardrobe Inspiration: Gigi Hadid and Other Celebs

Never met a sale you didn't ♥? #Same. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

RELATED: 13 Chunky Sweaters to Keep You Warm This Winter