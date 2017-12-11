Shop 9 Turtlenecks Worth Investing In

The role of a turtleneck holds great importance when it comes to cold-weather fashion. The high-neck knit can be worn under, over, and in-between layers, making it the quite possibly the most versatile piece to invest in this season. Remember, you don't have to have a long neck to rock one. When shopping for your perfect turtlenecks think bell-sleeves, color, and the more texture––the better! Scroll below to see 9 of our favorites you can buy now!
-
1. Bell-Sleeves
For an ultra-feminine twist opt for bell sleeves.
Adam Lippes | $345 (Originally $690)
-
2. Bold Red
Neutrals don't have to be black and white. Try red.
Altuzarra | $777 (Originally $1,295)
-
3. Striped
Try stripes for a little pop of color.
Tome | $213 (Originally $425)
-
4. Pastel
Want to wear color but bold hues aren't for you? Look to pastels!
Jil Sander | $847 (Originally $1,210)
-
5. Orange
A great way to boost your mood is by wearing bold colors.
Ganni | $133 (Originally $190)
-
6. Stretch-Vinyl
For a shiny, patent effect, turn to this beauty, perfect for day or night.
Ellery | $557 (Originally $795)
-
7. Statement Patterns
Try something with a little embellishment this season whether on your sweater or your accessories. This Tulle-embellished collar is sure to turn heads for all the right reasons.
Valentino | $990 (Originally $1,650)
-
8. Ribbed- Knit
For ultimate figure flattering– opt for a ribbed-knit version.
CALVIN KLEIN 205W39NYC | $435 (Originally $725)
-
9. Earthy Tones
Forest green will look good on everyone!
MM6 | $405 (Originally $675)