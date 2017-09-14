10 Cozy Pajama Sets to Transition into Fall With

We have said goodbye to summer and are now saying hello to cooler weather. In the same way we swap our clothes for the change of season, it's time to switch up our pajama situation, too.

Pack up your tanks and itty bitty shorts and try these transitional combinations: shorts and a cozy long sleeve button-down, flowy pants and a tank, or a breezy nightgown. These pairings are what you need for the in-between weather we have coming our way.

VIDEO: Victoria Beckham Wears Pink Pajamas in Public

Scroll through to shop ten ultra-cozy pajama ensembles, below!