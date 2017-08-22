12 Essential Denim Pieces to Rock the Americana Trend This Fall

This coming Fall, it is all about the Americana trend—and more importantly, head-to-toe denim. We are taking some tips from Calvin Klein and Christian Dior to get that rugged cowgirl-chic look. Mix in a touch of shearling and classic kerchief prints to really nail this Americana trend. Shop the below and get ready for Fall!
-
1. Isabel Marant
$755
-
2. J Brand
$200
-
3. Topshop
$90
-
4. SO
$12 (originally $22)
-
5. Alexa Chung
$270
-
6. Zara
$70
-
7. Urban Outfitters
$14
-
8. Apiece Apart
$301
-
9. AEO
$30 (originally $60)
-
10. Gap
$50
-
11. AG Jeans
$241
-
12. H&M
$18 ($30)