8 Denim Shorts That Don't Show Too Much Skin

Now that the weather has warmed up, we will be trading our well-worn denim for cool jean shorts on the weekends. But finding the perfect pair can be tough. Speaking from personal experience, scoring an age-appropriate pair that doesn’t show too much skin is hard—most of the options out there are either too short and uncomfortable or too long and unflattering. Talk about a Goldilocks conundrum! With this in mind, we found the best pairs of mid-length denim shorts that are still totally on-trend. From dark washes that you can dress up with wedges to lighter casual styles that are begging for a flat espadrille and T-shirt, there is something chic (and covered up) for everyone. Below, 8 pairs of denim shorts to buy this season.