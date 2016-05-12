8 Denim Shorts That Don't Show Too Much Skin

Now that the weather has warmed up, we will be trading our well-worn denim for cool jean shorts on the weekends. But finding the perfect pair can be tough. Speaking from personal experience, scoring an age-appropriate pair that doesn’t show too much skin is hard—most of the options out there are either too short and uncomfortable or too long and unflattering. Talk about a Goldilocks conundrum! With this in mind, we found the best pairs of mid-length denim shorts that are still totally on-trend. From dark washes that you can dress up with wedges to lighter casual styles that are begging for a flat espadrille and T-shirt, there is something chic (and covered up) for everyone. Below, 8 pairs of denim shorts to buy this season.
1. Lands' End
Change up the length of this pair with a simple cuff.
$55; landsend.com
2. Alice and Olivia
Fun details, like a braided waist, make this pair perfect for your next tropical getaway.
$275; aliceandolivia.com
3. MIH Jeans
Channel the '70s with this mid-rise cut-off style.
$175; net-a-porter.com
4. 7 For All Mankind
Wear this dark wash pair with a fun wedge and printed blouse for your next night with your BFFs.
$148; 7forallmankind.com
5. Frame Denim
A frayed hem lends a summer camp-like vibe.
$190; net-a-porter.com
6. Paige
Let this pair be your off-duty go-to.
$234; mytheresa.com
7. J. Crew
A high-waisted pair will flatter your every curve.
$85; jcrew.com
8. CURRENT/ELLIOTT
Get comfortable with this boyfriend style.
$200; net-a-porter.com