7 Ugly Holiday Sweaters That Are Still Cute

These days, ugly holiday sweater parties are as ubiquitous as New Year's Eve gatherings or family reunions. They're almost unavoidable, and as much as it hurts to look at really, really ugly sweaters (hey, we've staked our livelihoods on style, after all), we can appreciate the commitment. And for that reason, we found over-the-top holiday sweaters that fall under the "ugly" category, yet are still surprisingly cute. Go all out and shop seven of our novelty finds, below. But if this isn't your thing, we found non-ugly holiday sweaters, too.
-
1. H&M
Celebrate gift-giving season with this gem of a sweater.
$13 (originally $18); hm.com
-
2. Topshop
Snap, crackle, and pop with this sequined pullover.
$75; topshop.com
-
3. Target
Channel Santa Claus with this light-up sweater.
$30 (originally $50); target.com
-
4. Boohoo
Let Rudolph guide you to this textured knit—that pom-pom nose!
$26; boohoo.com
-
5. Missguided
Get cheeky with this statement-making piece that plays on the word holiday.
$31; missguidedus.com
-
6. Asos
The merriest way to make a statement.
$41 (originally 58); asos.com
-
7. Abercrombie & Fitch
Forget sleeves—wear your heart on full display with this sweet candy cane knit.
$49 (originally $58); abercrombie.com