11 Dresses to Complement Your Curves at a Warm-Weather Wedding

Wedding season is upon us—after all, Pippa did it—and there's one thing weighing heavy on all our minds. What to wear? But fear not: We've rounded up the 11 best dresses of the season to wear for any type of wedding, from garden to church and anywhere in between. Expect flowy maxis, sleek sheaths, fresh colors, and much more. Scroll down to see the best and shop your faves.
VIDEO: Ashley Graham's Body Positive Message
1. Hot Pink, Cold Shoulder
Show just enough skin in a bright pink, cutout-shoulder number. Accessorize with an equally colorful necklace or pair of earrings for even more pop.
Rachel Roy | $101
2. A Classic Wrap Dress
You can never go wrong with a classic! Layer a sheer printed blouse under your wraparound if you want to add a personalized touch.
B Collection by Bobeau | $90
3. The Modern Gown
A sleek T-shirt gown feels fresh and comfortable. Dress it up with fine jewelry and heels, or down with a chic flat sandal.
Universal Standard | $280
4. The Lace Bodice
A peachy hue flatters every skin tone. Paired with delicate jewely and sandals, this lacy dress will make you feel gorgeous.
Simply Be | $80
5. Breezy Maxi Dress
Printed dresses (usually floral) are summer wedding standbys, but this subtle arrow motif adds a nice variation on the theme—as does the keyhole detail. Add a belt if you'd like to break up the pattern.
Torrid | $69
6. Lace Detail
Lace is perfect for a spring wedding. To bump it up a notch, go for a bold color.
DebShops | $70
7. Colbalt Maxidress
Tips for finding an elegant dress for an evening wedding: Look for something low-cut enough to highlight your neck and also nipped in at the waist and softly draped.
City Chic | $169
8. Draped Dress with Assymetrical Hem
Let this beautifully draped midi dress in a soft hue be the star—minimal accessories required.
Boohoo Plus | $50
9. Off-Shoulder Graphic Print
This shoulder-baring cut highlights the collarbone and the silhouette skims (not clings!) over curves.
Available at gwynniebee.com | $49/month
10. Coral Hi-Low
This sherbet hue dress nips in the waist and flows beautifully over the body. Plus, it's a perfect length to show off some killer heels!
Lane Bryant | $90
11. Champagne Cape Detail
Add a little sparkle with this capelet dress—the perfect Champagne color will make it the toast of the wedding, while the cut and length ensure you won't upstage the bride.
Dressbarn | $56