11 Dresses to Complement Your Curves at a Warm-Weather Wedding

11 Dresses to Complement Your Curves at a Warm-Weather Wedding
Courtesy of Teresa for Eloquii
May 21, 2017 @ 11:30 AM
by: Lashauna Williams

Wedding season is upon us—after all, Pippa did it—and there's one thing weighing heavy on all our minds. What to wear? But fear not: We've rounded up the 11 best dresses of the season to wear for any type of wedding, from garden to church and anywhere in between. Expect flowy maxis, sleek sheaths, fresh colors, and much more. Scroll down to see the best and shop your faves.

VIDEO: Ashley Graham's Body Positive Message

 

Sponsored Stories

Powered By ZergNet

Must Reads

 
 
Back to Top