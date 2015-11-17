8 Colorful Winter Coats That Will Help You Stand Out from the Crowd

When it comes to cold-weather fashion, the first thing to make an impression is your coat. Instead of blending into the crowd this season with a classic black coat, dare to make a statement. It's true that black goes with everything, but you would be surprised to find how incredibly easy it is to wear a colorful one. Shrug it on over a neutral outfit, or strike a bold look with clashing colors, as demonstrated above. Shop eight colorful top, below, to make this winter your brightest one yet.

RELATED: 14 Fancy Flats for Girls Who Don't Like Heels