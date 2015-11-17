8 Colorful Winter Coats That Will Help You Stand Out from the Crowd

When it comes to cold-weather fashion, the first thing to make an impression is your coat. Instead of blending into the crowd this season with a classic black coat, dare to make a statement. It's true that black goes with everything, but you would be surprised to find how incredibly easy it is to wear a colorful one. Shrug it on over a neutral outfit, or strike a bold look with clashing colors, as demonstrated above. Shop eight colorful top, below, to make this winter your brightest one yet.
1. Burberry London
$1,495; net-a-porter.com
2. MSGM
$667; farfetch.com
3. Acne
$1,550; mytheresa.com
4. Topshop
$170; topshop.com
5. Raey
$783; matchesfashion.com
6. A.P.C.
$620; usonline.apc.fr
7. Coach
$995; coach.com
8. J.Crew
$350; jcrew.com