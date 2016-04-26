8 Ways to Colorblock Your Wardrobe This Spring

We've said it before and we will say it again: It's time to add color to your wardrobe. And what a better time than spring? Luckily, this season it's even easier than before as designers reimagined standby separates with cool colorblock motifs. Consider Mary Katrantzou's striped rainbow bright dress that doesn't make you choose between your favorite bold hues or Tory Burch's sporty maillot that was made for sun-kissed skin. As you can see, these pieces are instant outfit-makers, so start shopping the 8 best colorblocked pieces now.
1. River Island
Add a sporty moment to your look with this crop top.
$16; riverisland.com
2. ISA ARFEN
This skirt was made for dancing.
$670; net-a-porter.com
3. MARY KATRANTZOU
This dress may be a splurge, but talk about a statement piece.
$2,101; matchesfashion.com
4. Jil Sander Navy
The perfect mix of serious and fun.
$204 (originally $510); stylebop.com
5. Tory Burch
These colors will play up any tan.
$195; toryburch.com
6. Marni
This knit tee can be worn all year long.
$774; farfetch.com
7. AUTUMN CASHMERE
New to the trend? Try it with neutrals.
$90 (originally $180); theoutnet.com
8. A.T.CORNER
This sweater is perfect for cooler summer nights.
$139; wconcept.com