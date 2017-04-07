Shop Rainy Day Gear That Is Actually Chic 

Just when you want to chant "rain, rain, go away, please come back another day" you remember it's April and the showers are going to keep on coming. So in the meantime let's try to look our best in the groggy weather. Carry a cute umbrella and throw on a chic trench coat with cool rain boots. Below, our rainy day must-haves.
VIDEO: 3-Stylin': Three Ways to Wear A Silk Trench Coat
-
1. Yellow is a show stopper, especially in the rain.
Shop the look: Public School Quinn mesh trench, $695; mytheresa.com. Ugg sienna rain boot, $65; nordstrom.com.
-
2. Invest in an umbrella that will stand the test of time.
Burberry | $325
-
3. Make spring rain gear fun with light colors like pink and green.
Shop the look: Zara bell sleeve trench, $129; zara.com. Hunter gloss rain boots, $160; us.hunterboots.com.
-
4. A clear umbrella to view the rain drops under.
Totes | $26
-
5. Make your outfit pop with hints of red against gingham.
Shop the look: Altuzarra mesquite stretch-cotton trench coat, $2,515; matchesfashion.com. Aigle rubber boots, $160; aigle.com.
-
6. Watermelons are super yummy, so why not have them printed on your umbrella.
Anna Coroneo | $145
-
7. Classic trench coats can go edgy with the right boot.
Shop the look: H&M cotton twill trench, $129; hm.com. Rag & Bone black ansel rain boots, $250; ssense.com.