Shop Rainy Day Gear That Is Actually Chic 

Just when you want to chant "rain, rain, go away, please come back another day" you remember it's April and the showers are going to keep on coming. So in the meantime let's try to look our best in the groggy weather. Carry a cute umbrella and throw on a chic trench coat with cool rain boots. Below, our rainy day must-haves.

VIDEO: 3-Stylin': Three Ways to Wear A Silk Trench Coat