12 Giant Oversize Tops That Won't Make You Look Like a Hot Mess

As a child, oversize shirts were the best thing ever. They were comfortable, easy to wear, and not precious at all. In hindsight though, drowning in excess fabric—perhaps not the chicest look, especially when styled with bike shorts, a scrunchie, and a pair of high-tops. Oh, the '90s.
Blame it on adulting, but we've all grown out of that phase, learning to size down from our baggy XXXL tees and instead curate a closet of fitted pieces (the number one fashion tip any celebrity will tell you is to tailor your clothes to achieve the perfect fit). But then came Vetements designer Demna Vsalia's breakthrough moment at Balenciaga, along with his crazy outsized proportions, and now we're here: eager to throw away everything we've learned about fit in favor of giant disproportionate pieces.
Except it's different this time around. Sizing up doesn't have to equal slob. The grown-up, street-style-y way to do it starts with the oversized top in question. Look for beautifully crafted, deliberately voluminous structured silhouettes; styles that are big in width, but abbreviated in length (balance!); on-trend details (think: tie-strap sleeves and cut-outs); and crisp shirts. And when paired with a fluid skirt, an equally voluminous pant (to create a long, lean line), or a slim pant, the result is chic all the way. Get started with our 12 oversized picks, below.
1. MSGM
Make a statement with an oversized one-shoulder knit in the punchiest shade.
MSGM available at modaoperandi.com | $726
2. J.W.ANDERSON
A new take on shirting: oversized, a draped turtleneck, and a cape-like overlay.
J.W.Anderson available at net-a-porter.com | $500
3. THE ROW
An instant evening look when paired with a fluted skirt or satin kick-flare pants.
The Row available at net-a-porter.com | $3,350
4. R13
As soft as a blanket, this knit will envelop you like a hug.
R13 available at modaoperandi.com | $549
5. TOIT VOLANT
Balance volume with an abbreviated length.
Toit Volant available at needsupply.com | $98
6. COS
Master streetwear-chic with fashion's version of a sweatshirt: a mock neck, dropped shoulders, and a cocoon-like shape.
COS available at cosstores.com | $69
8. TIBI
Giant tops, not the sexiest article of clothing—but it can be with one an alluring shoulder-exposing cut-out.
Tibi available at needsupply.com | $395
9. COS
Even the girliest girl can embrace the oversize trend.
COS available at cosstores.com | $89
11. BODEN
Only a print as classic as stripes won't overwhelm.
Boden available at bodenusa.com | $39
12. M.I.H
No more having to raid your BF's closet—here's an oversized shirt you can call your own.
MiH Jeans available at mytheresa.com | $185