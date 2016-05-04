11 of the Sexiest Camisoles to Buy This Spring

We've waxed on about the power of the slip dress. We've shown you how to wear the '90s mainstay like a celebrity, how to wear it for day and night, and shopped out endless options for you, but we have yet to mention the slipdress's equally effortless kid sister: the camisole. With lingerie roots, the minimal separate was once reserved for the boudoir, but it is making its way to the streets, thanks to starlets like Joan Smalls, seen above.
Whether paired with casual cutoffs like Smalls for day or slick tuxedo pants and big earrings for night, the camisole offers a certain sexy vibe to any look. So, we've shopped out 11 camisoles for you to pick up now, from lace-trimmed styles to sequin bedecked numbers—start shopping now.
-
1. Zara
With a lace trim front and back, this nude pink camisole is effortless and sexy.
$40; zara.com
-
2. Zimmermann
With a floaty frill hem, this camisole will skim your body.
$275; zimmermannwear.com
-
3. Equipment
Inject some color into your camisole with a bold teal.
$49; theoutnet.com
-
4. Babaton
The transparent mesh trim on this cami lets you show a hint of extra skin.
$60; aritzia.com
-
5. H&M
An off-white camisole is a closet staple.
$18; hm.com
-
6. J. Crew
Pair this navy cami with a pair of flowy white trousers and minimal slides.
$50; jcrew.com
-
7. Rag & Bone
Take the minimal cami into graphic territory with stripes.
$275; net-a-porter.com
-
8. Tibi
Go for a garden party vibe with a vine print floral cami.
$250; tibi.com
-
9. Theory
This ruffled cami exudes sheer romance.
$190; theory.com
-
10. Topshop
Say hello to date night with this navy black lace trim camisole.
$52; topshop.com
-
11. Twin-Set
Channel your inner glamazon in this sequined camisole.
$130; farfetch.com