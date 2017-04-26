Get Kim Kardashian West's Bikini Style with These Look-Alike Swimsuits

If you've been thinking about rocking an itsy-bitsy bikini this summer, allow Kim Kardashian West to be your go-to girl for inspiration. All her trips to the beach are basically fashion shows of the most daring swimsuit styles. And we're not only referring to her bikinis. Even her one-pieces are showstoppers.
Naturally, she only wears the most hard-to-come-by looks—like the vintage Dior swimsuit she recently rocked. So it's pretty much impossible to find her coveted swimwear in stores or online. But, because we can never let a fashion question go unsolved, below you'll find a few nearly identical swimsuits that will help you channel Kardashian's sexy style during your next beach outing.
1. Wife of Pablo Swimsuit
The queen of selfies represented for her hubby in a white Pablo swimsuit, which sadly isn't available for purchase. But you can still get your Kardashian on in this high-cut option from Missguided.
Get the look: Missguided high-leg swimsuit, $33; missguidedus.com.
2. Ripped T-Shirt and Thong
Sometimes all you need is an old shirt and scissors to get the Kardashian look. For this trip to the beach, the star tied up a top and paired it with a thong.
Get the look: American Eagle top, $15 (originally $30); ae.com. Kaohs bikini bottom, $84; revolve.com.
3. Dior Rasta Bikini
Kardashian pulled this throwback Dior look out of the archives, but Kiini's stripe-trimmed design gives off the same tropical vibe.
Get the look: Kiini bikini top, $165; net-a-porter.com. Kiini bikini bottom, $120; net-a-porter.com.