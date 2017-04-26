Get Kim Kardashian West's Bikini Style with These Look-Alike Swimsuits

If you've been thinking about rocking an itsy-bitsy bikini this summer, allow Kim Kardashian West to be your go-to girl for inspiration. All her trips to the beach are basically fashion shows of the most daring swimsuit styles. And we're not only referring to her bikinis. Even her one-pieces are showstoppers.

VIDEO: This Pool Float Is Shaped Like Kim Kardashian Butt Emoji

Naturally, she only wears the most hard-to-come-by looks—like the vintage Dior swimsuit she recently rocked. So it's pretty much impossible to find her coveted swimwear in stores or online. But, because we can never let a fashion question go unsolved, below you'll find a few nearly identical swimsuits that will help you channel Kardashian's sexy style during your next beach outing.