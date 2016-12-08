8 Reasons We're Bugging Out Over the Fendi Super Sale

Whoever said bugs can't be stylish was seriously disturbed.

Sometimes, fashion compels us to try new things. And when those new things are cute and fluffy, we're way more inclined to give into temptation.

Take, for example, the Fendi Buggie trend. The Italian label's recreated and reinvented the fuzzy fashion accessory many times since we started talking about them back in 2013. Now, Buggies come in several forms: as bags, keychains, on coats, on T-shirts, and more!

While they may be small, these little Buggies do come at a price (Buggie keychains cost anywhere from $400 to $1050). To help you save on your accessory slurge, we rounded up our favorites from the Fendi Super Sale. Right now, you'll save up to 50% off of select styles from Fendi.com. And when you order before Dec. 20, you get free shipping.

Hurry and shop. This sale won't last long and the cutoff for standard shipping on holiday gifts is Dec. 16.