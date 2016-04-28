At the 2016 MTV Movie Awards earlier this month, Gigi Hadid made a case for the bralette. On the red carpet, she turned heads in a pinstriped suit and a striped shirt that she left unbuttoned to reveal a glimpse of her lacy, racy intimate. Fast forward to Coachella and Gigi’s gal pal Kendall Jenner was seen sporting a similar bralette sans blazer or shirt. So as you can see, the A-list set is falling for the undergarment.
With the loose comfort of a sports bra and the detail of a regular bra (we're talking about lacy embroidery, of course), what’s not to love? Layer your bralette under your ensemble or wear solo for a summery come-hither look. From bright colors to bold patterns, below 12 bralettes you will want to show off this season.
-
1. Victoria's Secret
This printed bra looks great when layered under a thin white tank.
$30; victoriassecret.com
-
2. Undies.com
A sporty gray style is made sexy with the addition of delicate black lace.
$18; undies.com
-
3. Topshop
Add some edge to your look by wearing this mesh and lace style with black leather pants.
$40; topshop.com
-
4. Lively
This simple mesh option feels ultra comfortable.
$35; wearlively.com
-
5. Cameo Nouveau
Wear this black lace bralette with a pair of high-waisted jeans.
$26; cameonouveau.com
-
6. Huit
This flirtatious floral lace option will make you look and feel beautiful.
$66; nancymeyer.com
-
7. & Other Stories
We love the sporty vibe of this black and neon cutout bralette.
$29; stories.com
-
8. Anine Bing
This off-white and nude option looks great when layered under a crochet top.
$79; aninebing.com
-
9. Only Hearts
On a warm summer day, wear this striped number with a pair of cropped jeans.
$48; journelle.com
-
10. Alex Perry
Dress up this crochet style with a midi skirt.
$680; farfetch.com
-
11. Skin
A blush style is sweet and feminine.
$60; net-a-porter.com
-
12. Aerie by American Eagle
Shades of blue make this style a summertime must-have.
$20 (originally $27); ae.com