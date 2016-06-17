6 Things to Buy from Boohoo this Week

In a decade, Boohoo has gone from being a hidden fashion gem born out of Manchester to becoming a major online shopping destination, thanks to its well-stocked and massive inventory of trendy items at an affordable pricepoint. And to prove just how much the brand has grown, Boohoo partnered with singer Charli XCX on a hit designer collaboration last fall (and again this year). But navigating its overwhelmingly huge offerings can present a problem, which is why we did the work for you and unearthed six winners. From fun tasseled clutches to printed shirtdresses, see what you should add to cart, stat.