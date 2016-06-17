6 Things to Buy from Boohoo this Week

In a decade, Boohoo has gone from being a hidden fashion gem born out of Manchester to becoming a major online shopping destination, thanks to its well-stocked and massive inventory of trendy items at an affordable pricepoint. And to prove just how much the brand has grown, Boohoo partnered with singer Charli XCX on a hit designer collaboration last fall (and again this year). But navigating its overwhelmingly huge offerings can present a problem, which is why we did the work for you and unearthed six winners. From fun tasseled clutches to printed shirtdresses, see what you should add to cart, stat.
1. BASEBALL LONG-SLEEVE TOP
I love a touch of varsity. Wear this piece to add interest to any look.
Boohoo available at boohoo.com | $16
2. EMBELLISHED TASSEL CLUTCH
Tassels are having a major moment. Embrace the trend with this party-ready clutch.
Boohoo available at boohoo.com | $20
3. GEO-PRINT SHIRTDRESS
Wear this shirtdress on its own or over a pair of jeans.
Boohoo available at boohoo.com | $35
4. GLITTER BACK LACE-UP SNEAKERS
I only ever wear white sneakers, and I love how the glitter gives this pair a glam-girly feel.
Boohoo available at boohoo.com | $26
5. OVERALLS DRESS
I love dungarees, and I like how clean these ones look. Wear with a simple tee in the summer and with a turtleneck in the winter.
Boohoo available at boohoo.com | $35
6. CROPPED KICK FLARE JEANS
Take on the cropped kick flare denim trend with this great pair.
Boohoo available at boohoo.com | $22