4 Reasons Why You Should Invest in a Bomber Jacket

A denim jacket is one of our tried-and-true favorites for fall outerwear. But these days, we've been giving our outfits a harder utilitarian edge by swapping the classic all-American topper for a bomber. It gives insanely cool street cred to girly dresses, and when temps dip, it looks just as great layered over a turtleneck. Consider a bomber jacket your new go-to for the weekend. From sporty designs to aviator-inspired styles, shop our selects, below.

RELATED: 14 Transitional Jackets to Wear in Unpredictable Fall Weather