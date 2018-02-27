We Found Out Exactly What Blake Lively Is Wearing So That You Can Buy It, Too

It's not a hard choice: If we had to create a top ten list of who's closet we'd want to raid, Blake Lively would definitely be in the top five. The actress can go from sweater dress to couture gown in two hours without breaking a sweat. We've even spotted her wearing 7 perfectly-put-together outfits in one day—ALL WITH DIFFERENT HAIRSTYLES!
Of course, she's got some help: a top-notch team on speed dial to help coordinate her looks and changes. But there's no need for a glam squad when you have us. We know, we know, this stuff is going to cost you. But we promise, it'll be worth the investment. We've gathered up Lively's best fashion finds into one place so you can shop her looks. And don't worry. We'll be updating this constantly as she continues to slay.
VIDEO: Here's How Blake Lively Makes Head-to-Toe Yellow Look Chic
1. Statement Combat Boots
No need for pants when your boots look this cool.
Valentino Garavani | $2,475
2. Wide-Leg Pants
But if you're going to wear pants, you might as well make sure they slay—like this leopard green pair.
$1,195
3. Investment Bag
Every woman should own a classic bag that will look good with every outfit.
Bottega Veneta | $4,250
4. The Party Dress
A party dress that you can wear over and over again is also a must.
Roland Mouret | $3,995
5. A Versatile Skirt
Dress it up. Dress it down. This fit-and-flare skirt is perfect for every occasion.
Vika Gazinskaya | $2,019
6. Chunky Heels
Don't forget to invest in a pair of heels that you can walk around in all day.
Valentino Garavani | $2,595