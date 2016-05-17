11 Black Swimsuits to Wear to the Beach this Summer 

Just like the LBD, every woman needs a little black swimsuit. The reason? Black is not only a chic color that goes with everything, but it is also slimming and flattering on every figure. So for the woman with a classic sense of style that wants to bring a a ready-to-wear sensibility to her beach attire, we rounded up a selection of the coolest black swimsuits on the market. Of course, we included a basic sporty maillot for those days when you want to keep it simple, but ahead, find styles with studs, cutouts, ruffles, and scalloped edges for some much-needed drama. Below, 11 black swimsuits that you will keep forever.
1. Indah
A studded style is super cool.
Top, $97; revolve.com. Bottom, $97; revolve.com.
2. Flagpole Swim
Show your sporty side with this quick-drying active suit.
Top, $180; shopspring.com. Bottom, $170; shopspring.com.
4. Tory Burch
This crisscross style is flirty and fun.
Top, $95; toryburch.com. Bottom, $85; toryburch.com.
5. J. Crew
Channel your inner pin-up with this formfitting strapless suit.
$110; jcrew.com
6. MARYSIA
Show skin in an interesting way with this one-shoulder cutout style.
$343; net-a-porter.com
7. L*Space
This one-piece style is chic in its simplicity.
$159; lspace.com
8. Old Navy
Add a playful touch to your look with this scalloped edge bikini.
Top, $25; oldnavy.com. Bottom, $23; oldnavy.com.
9. LISA MARIE FERNANDEZ
An off-the-shoulder style is super on-trend.
$430; net-a-porter.com
10. Triangl
Add some edge with this faux leather finish.
Top and bottom, $89; triangl.com
11. Lands' End
Accentuate your curves with this shirred suit.
$139; landsend.com