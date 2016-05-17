11 Black Swimsuits to Wear to the Beach this Summer 

Just like the LBD, every woman needs a little black swimsuit. The reason? Black is not only a chic color that goes with everything, but it is also slimming and flattering on every figure. So for the woman with a classic sense of style that wants to bring a a ready-to-wear sensibility to her beach attire, we rounded up a selection of the coolest black swimsuits on the market. Of course, we included a basic sporty maillot for those days when you want to keep it simple, but ahead, find styles with studs, cutouts, ruffles, and scalloped edges for some much-needed drama. Below, 11 black swimsuits that you will keep forever.